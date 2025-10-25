Left Menu

Russian Resilience: Dmitriev Shrugs Off U.S. Sanctions

Kirill Dmitriev, a key Russian envoy, asserts that new U.S. sanctions on Russian oil firms won't significantly affect Russia's economy. Speaking on Fox News, Dmitriev noted that rising global oil prices will compensate for reduced sales volume.

Updated: 25-10-2025 04:01 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 04:01 IST
Kirill Dmitriev, Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy for investment and economic cooperation, confidently stated that the latest U.S. sanctions targeting Russian oil companies are unlikely to severely impact the Russian economy. Dmitriev shared his insights during an appearance on Fox News' 'Special Report.'

While visiting Washington for discussions with American officials, Dmitriev expressed that the sanctions would not be detrimental. He believes that the increase in global oil prices will effectively mitigate any potential losses in oil sales volume from Russia.

According to Dmitriev, even though Russia might sell less oil, the elevated prices would ensure economic stability. His remarks aim to downplay the effectiveness of sanctions as a tool of economic pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

