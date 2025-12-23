China's Strategic Moves: The New Power Behind Oil Prices in 2026

In 2025, China's influence on the crude oil market became a game-changing factor, challenging the traditional dominance of OPEC+ in determining oil prices. As the world's largest oil importer, China effectively established a price floor and ceiling by adjusting its crude storage volumes.

With OPEC+ holding production steady in early 2026 amidst fears of an oil glut, all eyes are now on China's next steps. The nation's purchasing strategy remains opaque, as it neither discloses its commercial nor strategic stockpile figures, yet manages to book surplus crude strategically.

China's storied practice of importing surplus crude oil continues to stabilize global prices, highlighting its growing power in global energy markets. Its strategic and commercial inventories, estimated between 1-1.4 billion barrels, hint at continued purchases into 2027, raising questions about future supply trends and market stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)