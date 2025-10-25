Economic Giants Clash: Trump, Xi Eye High-Stakes Trade Meeting

Amid escalating trade tensions, U.S. and Chinese officials convened in Kuala Lumpur to deliberate on crucial economic concerns. The aim is to ease tensions before a pivotal meeting between President Trump and President Xi Jinping next week.

Current discord centers around trade tariffs and rare earth exports. Recent U.S. trade policies have expanded export blacklists, impacting thousands of Chinese firms, while China retaliated with strict export controls on rare earths.

As both nations navigate these discussions, economic analysts express concern over potential impacts on global supply chains and bilateral relations. A forthcoming high-stakes meeting in South Korea may be pivotal in shaping the future economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)