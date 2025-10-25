Left Menu

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q2 Financials: Profits Down Amid Higher Income

Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a 3% decline in standalone profit for Q2 2025, standing at Rs 3,253 crore. Although total income increased to Rs 16,239 crore, interest margins and profits slipped. Non-performing assets improved, but consolidated net profit fell by 11% to Rs 4,468 crore.

Updated: 25-10-2025 13:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kotak Mahindra Bank has announced a 3% decrease in standalone profits for the second quarter of 2025, totaling Rs 3,253 crore. A year ago, the private sector lender reported a net profit of Rs 3,344 crore for the same period.

Despite this decline in profits, the bank's total income rose to Rs 16,239 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 15,900 crore year-on-year, according to a regulatory filing. Interest income increased to Rs 13,649 crore, up from Rs 13,216 crore, while Net Interest Income (NII) improved by 4% to Rs 7,311 crore.

Nonetheless, the bank's Net Interest Margin (NIM) fell to 4.54% from 4.91%. The bank improved its asset quality as gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) reduced to 1.39% of gross loans. Consolidated net profit dipped by 11% to Rs 4,468 crore, with Return on Assets (ROA) slipping to 1.97% from 2.53% a year earlier.

