BSF and Police Foil Smuggling Breach with Heroin and Arms Recovery

A joint operation by the BSF and Jammu and Kashmir police in the RS Pura sector led to the discovery of heroin-like substances weighing 5.23 kg. This follows a series of successful operations by BSF including the recovery of drones carrying arms near the Amritsar sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 11:06 IST
Visual of the recovered heroin-like substance (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Border Security Force (BSF), in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir police, successfully executed a joint operation in the RS Pura sector on Monday, resulting in the seizure of heroin-like substances weighing 5.23 kilograms. This action was prompted by intelligence reports regarding a potential drone drop on Sunday night, according to Station House Officer Ravi Singh Parihar.

Officer Parihar elaborated that the intelligence from Vidhipur Jatan indicated a suspected drone drop, leading to a coordinated operation at first light. BSF and police teams recovered two packets containing the suspected substance, weighing 5 kilograms and 328 grams. In a related development on October 22, BSF troops at the Amritsar border thwarted another cross-border smuggling attempt, retrieving a drone with a weapon.

The Punjab Frontier of BSF detailed the recovery of a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone armed with a Glock pistol and two magazines near Nesta village in Amritsar. These actions highlight the unwavering vigilance and professionalism of BSF troops in safeguarding national borders. Moreover, on October 18, BSF, with Punjab Police, recovered heroin and drug parcels in Ferozepur and Amritsar sectors, underscoring their persistent dedication to border security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

