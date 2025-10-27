Kerala Embraces PM SHRI Scheme; Launches Housing Initiative for Meritorious Students

The Kerala government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme, as announced by Umesh N. S. K, Director General of Public Education in Kerala, on Monday. In his interaction with ANI, Umesh highlighted that Sanjay Kumar, Secretary of the Department of School Education, supported Kerala's participation and praised the state's educational model.

Kumar clarified that while the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 offers a template, it is not mandatory, as education is a concurrent subject. States are empowered to design their own curricula, addressing what has been a significant point of debate. This move emphasizes the state's commitment to maintaining educational autonomy.

In another significant development, Kerala's General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, announced plans to build homes for 50 talented students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds who won gold medals at the Kerala State School Olympics. The project has seen a positive response, with various organizations expressing willingness to contribute, marking a new chapter in community-driven educational support.