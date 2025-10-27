Justice Surya Kant Nominated as Next Chief Justice of India

In a significant judicial development, Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai has named Justice Surya Kant as his successor, initiating the formal procedure for the appointment of the new Chief Justice of India. Justice Gavai will vacate the office on November 23, 2025, upon reaching 65 years of age.

This decision follows a recent request from the Union Ministry of Law and Justice that Chief Justice Gavai recommend a successor, following the established protocol. The Memorandum of Procedure (MoP), which outlines the guidelines for appointing, transferring, and elevating judges to the Supreme Court and High Courts, governs this process. As per MoP, the senior-most Supreme Court judge deemed fit for office is proposed as the next Chief Justice.

Justice Surya Kant, being the senior-most Supreme Court judge after Justice Gavai, is thus recommended for the eminent position. Upon official appointment by the President, Justice Kant will become the 53rd Chief Justice of India on November 24, 2025, serving until February 9, 2027. Justice Kant, born February 10, 1962, boasts a commendable career, having served as Haryana's Advocate General before rising to the Supreme Court. He holds significant roles, including Visitor of the National University of Study and Research in Law, Ranchi, and as ex officio Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

(With inputs from agencies.)