Delegates of 40 countries visit nation's first utility energy storage facility in South Delhi

More than 60 delegates from 40 different countries, including ministers, on Thursday visited South Asia's ''largest'' battery energy storage system (BESS) set up in Delhi's Kilokari area.

The visit was part of the 8th session of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Assembly, said a statement from BSES discom.

The BESS set up in South Delhi's Kilokari is a 20 MW facility, the first large-scale digital twin of a power distribution network.

BSES-led projects highlight Delhi's leadership in sustainable energy through cutting-edge public-private collaboration.

Over 60 international delegates from more than 40 countries, including ministers from partner nations, diplomats, and senior representatives from ISA member states, visited the standalone, utility-scale energy storage system, the statement said.

Delhi government minister Ravindra Indraj, power secretary Neeraj Semwal, director general ISA Ashish Khanna and Amal Sinha, director and Group CEO of BSES, were present during the visit.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is becoming the global clean energy hub, Indiraj said on the occasion.

''Delhi is slated to become self-reliant in the field of clean and green energy with the city government promoting solar power panel installations through simplification of subsidy process aiming to achieve 500 MW rooftop target achievement by 2027 and converting 80 percent of public transport to electric by 2030'', he said in a statement.

The BESS system provides up to four hours of power daily, two hours each during the day and night, enhancing electricity reliability for over one lakh residents of Kilokari and nearby areas.

Developed in collaboration with IndiGrid, the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP), and Amperehour Energy, the project utilises advanced Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) technology to store electrical energy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)