BofA Securities Acquires Significant Stake in Reliance Industries

BofA Securities purchased 2.95 lakh shares of Reliance Industries for Rs 44 crore, according to NSE data. The acquisition was made through BofA Securities Europe SA, a subsidiary of Bank of America. Concurrently, Kadensa Capital offloaded the same number of shares at a similar price.
BofA Securities made headlines on Thursday with the acquisition of 2.95 lakh shares of Reliance Industries, amounting to nearly Rs 44 crore, as per data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
The purchase was executed by BofA Securities Europe SA, a subsidiary of the global financial giant, Bank of America Corporation, at an average price of Rs 1,475.50 per share.
Interestingly, Hong Kong's Kadensa Capital, via its Kadensa Master Fund, sold off an identical number of shares at the same price point, as Reliance Industries saw its shares dip by 0.98%, closing at Rs 1,489.50 on the NSE.
