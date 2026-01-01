Left Menu

Somalia's Forces Neutralize al-Shabaab Threat

In a significant operation, Somalia's armed forces, with international collaboration, eliminated 29 al-Shabaab militants in Jabad Godane. The coordinated attack included airstrikes and destroyed vehicles and weapons intended for terrorism. This marks a critical move in the ongoing battle against al-Shabaab's insurgency that aims to destabilize the Somali government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 18:29 IST
Somalia's Forces Neutralize al-Shabaab Threat

Somalia's armed forces, in a major security operation, successfully eliminated 29 al-Shabaab militants in the southeastern town of Jabad Godane. This strategic assault, disclosed by the Defence Ministry on Thursday, underscores collaboration with international partners.

Al-Shabaab, a militant group, has been waging an insurgency in Somalia since 2007. Their objective has been to collapse the internationally backed central government and impose their rule, rooted in a strict interpretation of sharia law. The Ministry highlighted the destruction of vehicles and weapons through overnight airstrikes in the Middle Shabelle region that thwarted planned terrorist attacks against civilians.

The Defence Ministry extended gratitude to unspecified international partners for their crucial support in terms of security cooperation, intelligence sharing, and operational enablement. This operation represents a significant step in Somalia's ongoing fight against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sabarimala Gold Heist: Unveiling the Alleged Cover-Up

Sabarimala Gold Heist: Unveiling the Alleged Cover-Up

 India
2
Snowstorm Shuts Key Roads in Kashmir, Disrupts Travel Plans

Snowstorm Shuts Key Roads in Kashmir, Disrupts Travel Plans

 India
3
Delhi DoE Fights Misinformation Over Stray Dogs Directive

Delhi DoE Fights Misinformation Over Stray Dogs Directive

 India
4
Zohran Mamdani: From State Lawmaker to New York's Mayor

Zohran Mamdani: From State Lawmaker to New York's Mayor

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026