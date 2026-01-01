Somalia's Forces Neutralize al-Shabaab Threat

Somalia's armed forces, in a major security operation, successfully eliminated 29 al-Shabaab militants in the southeastern town of Jabad Godane. This strategic assault, disclosed by the Defence Ministry on Thursday, underscores collaboration with international partners.

Al-Shabaab, a militant group, has been waging an insurgency in Somalia since 2007. Their objective has been to collapse the internationally backed central government and impose their rule, rooted in a strict interpretation of sharia law. The Ministry highlighted the destruction of vehicles and weapons through overnight airstrikes in the Middle Shabelle region that thwarted planned terrorist attacks against civilians.

The Defence Ministry extended gratitude to unspecified international partners for their crucial support in terms of security cooperation, intelligence sharing, and operational enablement. This operation represents a significant step in Somalia's ongoing fight against terrorism.

