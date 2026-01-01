World in Focus: Global Unrest and Diplomatic Maneuvers

The US Coast Guard is actively searching for survivors following a US military strike on suspected drug vessels in the Pacific Ocean. President Trump's administration, since September, has conducted over 30 such strikes against suspected drug boats, resulting in at least 110 deaths.

Taiwan remains on high alert as China concludes massive military drills, signaling regional tensions. Despite this, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te vowed to defend the island's sovereignty. Meanwhile, Russia's claim of a Ukrainian drone attack on a presidential residence is met with skepticism internationally.

Globally, diplomatic and military dynamics shift as US, EU, and Ukraine dismiss unfounded military allegations, while Finland investigates suspected cable sabotage. Celebrations and crises mark the New Year worldwide, with continuing calls for peace and stability amid geopolitical tensions.

