In a twist that continues to fuel international tensions, Russia declared on Thursday that it had successfully extracted crucial data from a Ukrainian drone it shot down earlier this week. Moscow claims the decrypted data reveals an attempted strike on a Russian presidential residence, an assertion soon to be shared with the United States.

Moscow had earlier accused Kyiv of orchestrating a drone attack targetting President Vladimir Putin's residence in the Novgorod region, using 91 long-range attack drones. This revelation has led Russia to reconsider its stance in ongoing peace talks with the United States.

However, Ukraine, along with Western nations, has dismissed these accusations as part of Russia's disinformation efforts designed to disrupt diplomatic relations. U.S. security officials, as reported by The Wall Street Journal, have not corroborated Russia's narrative, further adding to the skepticism surrounding these claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)