Left Menu

US Domestic News Roundup: Drug Price Hikes and Legal Battles

This summary highlights key U.S. news including drug price hikes by pharmaceutical companies, the U.S. Coast Guard's search for survivors after military strikes on suspected drug vessels, and Jack Smith's testimony on Donald Trump's acknowledgment of losing the 2020 election. Other topics cover legal encounters involving Meta Platforms and significant developments in New York politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 18:29 IST
US Domestic News Roundup: Drug Price Hikes and Legal Battles
Zohran Mamdani

In a significant U.S. news roundup, pharmaceutical giants are set to increase prices on 350 branded medications, despite pressure from former President Trump to implement cuts, as revealed by a report from healthcare firm 3 Axis Advisors. Major drugs, including those for COVID and cancer, are affected.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Coast Guard has launched a search for survivors following a military strike on suspected drug trafficking boats in the Pacific, marking the latest in a series of over 30 strikes initiated by the Trump administration to combat drug operations.

In other headlines, Jack Smith, formerly a DOJ special counsel, testified that Donald Trump privately acknowledged losing the 2020 presidential election, a revelation amid political tensions. Legal cases also spotlight developments such as the U.S. Virgin Islands' lawsuit against Meta, accusing the tech giant of profiting from scam advertisements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sabarimala Gold Heist: Unveiling the Alleged Cover-Up

Sabarimala Gold Heist: Unveiling the Alleged Cover-Up

 India
2
Snowstorm Shuts Key Roads in Kashmir, Disrupts Travel Plans

Snowstorm Shuts Key Roads in Kashmir, Disrupts Travel Plans

 India
3
Delhi DoE Fights Misinformation Over Stray Dogs Directive

Delhi DoE Fights Misinformation Over Stray Dogs Directive

 India
4
Zohran Mamdani: From State Lawmaker to New York's Mayor

Zohran Mamdani: From State Lawmaker to New York's Mayor

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026