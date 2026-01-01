US Domestic News Roundup: Drug Price Hikes and Legal Battles

In a significant U.S. news roundup, pharmaceutical giants are set to increase prices on 350 branded medications, despite pressure from former President Trump to implement cuts, as revealed by a report from healthcare firm 3 Axis Advisors. Major drugs, including those for COVID and cancer, are affected.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Coast Guard has launched a search for survivors following a military strike on suspected drug trafficking boats in the Pacific, marking the latest in a series of over 30 strikes initiated by the Trump administration to combat drug operations.

In other headlines, Jack Smith, formerly a DOJ special counsel, testified that Donald Trump privately acknowledged losing the 2020 presidential election, a revelation amid political tensions. Legal cases also spotlight developments such as the U.S. Virgin Islands' lawsuit against Meta, accusing the tech giant of profiting from scam advertisements.

(With inputs from agencies.)