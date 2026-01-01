DRDO's Role in Operation Sindoor: A Testament to National Defense
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised DRDO’s role in Operation Sindoor for its professionalism in safeguarding India. He highlighted DRDO's responsibility in Mission Sudarshan Chakra for air defense and urged deeper innovation with greater private sector collaboration to enhance defense capabilities.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extolled the DRDO for its pivotal contribution to Operation Sindoor, lauding the organization's professionalism and dedication to national defense during his visit on its 68th anniversary.
Singh underscored the crucial part DRDO will play in Mission Sudarshan Chakra, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to ensure air defense of critical installations over the next decade. He emphasized the need for innovation and increased private sector involvement.
Operation Sindoor showcased DRDO's advanced weapon systems, which enhanced soldier morale and illustrated its growing synergy with industry and academia to bolster India's defense posture.
