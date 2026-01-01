Left Menu

DRDO's Role in Operation Sindoor: A Testament to National Defense

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised DRDO’s role in Operation Sindoor for its professionalism in safeguarding India. He highlighted DRDO's responsibility in Mission Sudarshan Chakra for air defense and urged deeper innovation with greater private sector collaboration to enhance defense capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 18:30 IST
DRDO's Role in Operation Sindoor: A Testament to National Defense
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extolled the DRDO for its pivotal contribution to Operation Sindoor, lauding the organization's professionalism and dedication to national defense during his visit on its 68th anniversary.

Singh underscored the crucial part DRDO will play in Mission Sudarshan Chakra, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to ensure air defense of critical installations over the next decade. He emphasized the need for innovation and increased private sector involvement.

Operation Sindoor showcased DRDO's advanced weapon systems, which enhanced soldier morale and illustrated its growing synergy with industry and academia to bolster India's defense posture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Climate Shifts: India's Uneven Rainfall and Temperature Trends

Climate Shifts: India's Uneven Rainfall and Temperature Trends

 India
2
Thackeray Cousins Unite for Mumbai Civic Poll Campaign

Thackeray Cousins Unite for Mumbai Civic Poll Campaign

 India
3
KPI Green Energy Secures Approval for Solar Project Connection

KPI Green Energy Secures Approval for Solar Project Connection

 India
4
Aden Airport Shutdown Deepens Yemen's Internal Strife

Aden Airport Shutdown Deepens Yemen's Internal Strife

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026