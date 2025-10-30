Tis Hazari Court Directs Medical Attention for Accused in Delhi CM Attack Case

The Tis Hazari court has mandated that jail authorities provide medical attention to Sakariya Rajesh Bhai Khimji, accused in the attack on Delhi's Chief Minister. Khimji has reported severe headaches due to eyesight problems, prompting the court's directive for immediate care and a detailed medical report on his condition.

Following an investigation, Delhi Police have submitted a charge sheet, with the next hearing set for November 1. Judicial Magistrate First Class Girish Taparia has distributed charge sheet copies to Khimji and co-accused Syed Tahsin Raza, extending their judicial custody. Scrutiny of documents will occur during subsequent proceedings.

Khimji's legal representatives, Advocates Pradeep Khatri and Sahil, highlighted repeated unheeded requests for medical attention. Their client's vision issues reportedly stem from broken spectacles. During the hearing, the court instructed jail authorities to report back on their handling of Khimji's medical needs, with Special Public Prosecutor Pradeep Rana and advocate Kartik Gaddi participating digitally and in-person, respectively.

