Tragic Leap: The Untimely Death of a Teen Student

An 18-year-old boy allegedly took his own life early Friday morning by leaping from the 18th floor of a residential apartment complex, according to the police.

Family members of Aryan Sehwag, a Class 12 student at Delhi Public School, suspect academic pressures or an enduring spinal illness might have driven him to this heartbreaking decision. Authorities reported no suicide note was discovered, leaving the real motive uncertain.

The incident occurred around 2:30 am in Sobha City society. Aryan is seen in CCTV footage ascending from the 10th to the 18th floor before jumping. While Aryan's mother was at home, his father was in Rohtak on official duty. A police investigation is in progress following the seizure of Aryan's mobile phone.

(With inputs from agencies.)