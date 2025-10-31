U.S. President Skips COP30, Emphasizes Bilateral Energy Deals Over Multilateral Climate Talks

The United States has decided not to dispatch high-level officials to the COP30 climate summit in Brazil, as stated by a White House official. This move alleviates anxiety among global leaders, worried that U.S. interference might hinder negotiations.

Earlier, the U.S. used tactics like visa restrictions to push back against the United Nations shipping agency's plans to curb greenhouse emissions, resulting in a delay in setting a global carbon price on shipping.

Despite exiting the Paris climate accord, President Trump's administration remains focused on energy trade deals, even as Bill Gates advises a shift in focusing beyond temperature goals. Energy Secretary Chris Wright highlights potential for U.S.-China natural gas trade.