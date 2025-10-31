Left Menu

U.S. President Skips COP30, Emphasizes Bilateral Energy Deals Over Multilateral Climate Talks

The U.S. will not send top officials to COP30, easing concerns of disruption. The Trump administration emphasizes bilateral energy deals, highlighting a pivot away from multilateral climate actions and agreements, like the Paris accord. Bill Gates suggests focusing beyond global temperature goals. Energy trade with nations like China remains a priority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 23:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has decided not to dispatch high-level officials to the COP30 climate summit in Brazil, as stated by a White House official. This move alleviates anxiety among global leaders, worried that U.S. interference might hinder negotiations.

Earlier, the U.S. used tactics like visa restrictions to push back against the United Nations shipping agency's plans to curb greenhouse emissions, resulting in a delay in setting a global carbon price on shipping.

Despite exiting the Paris climate accord, President Trump's administration remains focused on energy trade deals, even as Bill Gates advises a shift in focusing beyond temperature goals. Energy Secretary Chris Wright highlights potential for U.S.-China natural gas trade.

