Farmers Protest in Kerala Over Paddy Procurement Stalemate

Farmers in Kerala, led by BJP, staged a protest due to the lack of paddy procurement by the government and mill owners. The state Agriculture Minister announced that the Food Supplies Department's SupplyCo would start collecting harvested rice directly from farmers to resolve the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 01-11-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 18:47 IST
Farmers in Kerala's north district, led by the BJP, staged a protest with gagged mouths on Saturday, highlighting the absence of paddy procurement by government and mill owners. The demonstrators, holding banners, sought compensation for agricultural losses.

In response to the protest, State Agriculture Minister P Prasad announced measures to address the procurement issues exacerbated by mill owners' stance. The Food Supplies Department's SupplyCo will collect harvested rice directly from farmers, aiming to begin in the Kuttanad region immediately.

Prasad assured effective government intervention, criticizing the mill owners for not acting despite receiving concessions. He confirmed the establishment of collection centers in Palakkad and other areas to expedite the process.

