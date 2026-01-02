Escalation in Yemen: Saudi and UAE at Odds Amid Military Maneuvers

Yemen is facing heightened tensions as the Saudi-backed government launched actions to reclaim military positions from UAE-supported southern separatists last Friday. The confrontation escalated with allegations from the separatists of seven airstrikes conducted by Saudi Arabia shortly after the announcement.

The operation, led by Hadramout Governor Salem Ahmed Saeed al-Khunbashi under the 'Homeland Shield' forces, aims to restore order in the eastern province, yet critics argue it contradicts Saudi claims of a peaceful initiative. The ongoing rivalry exposes the growing divide between Saudi and UAE interests in the region.

In a contentious development, Saudi efforts to mediate were hampered by a halt in flights at Aden airport, attributed to disagreements between the Southern Transitional Council and Saudi authorities. The disputes come as OPEC+ members meet to discuss oil output, highlighting the potential impacts on broader regional issues.

