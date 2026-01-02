BJP's Landslide Victory: Maharashtra Municipal Elections Redefine Political Landscape

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced an unparalleled triumph for the BJP in the state's municipal council elections, winning 130 president positions and more than 3,000 councillor seats.

Celebrating with party members in Satara, Fadnavis emphasized that this exceptional performance doubled the combined tally of all other recognized parties. He attributed success to strong local leadership and the party's development-focused governance model.

Fadnavis urged newly elected officials to maintain transparency in governance, warning against corruption, and expressing confidence that their integrity would ensure further electoral success in the upcoming Zilla Parishad elections.