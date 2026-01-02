Security Proceedings Initiated over VPN Ban Violations in Kashmir
In Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, authorities initiated security proceedings against ten individuals and counseled five minors for using VPNs, defying a local ban. A district-wide verification confirmed no terror links among the violators. Minors received guidance on lawful digital practices.
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district have taken action against ten individuals and provided counseling to five minors for breaching a ban on virtual private network (VPN) usage. The move comes after a recent order, issued under security grounds, prohibiting VPN use in the union territory.
On Monday, local authorities suspended VPN services in the Shopian and Kulgam districts, leading to a verification drive by the police. The drive aimed to ensure compliance with the order, which identified 15 individuals allegedly flouting the directive. Following thorough scrutiny, investigators found no terror-related links, and have thus refrained from filing any FIRs.
Nevertheless, as a precautionary step, security proceedings were enacted against ten violators, with the minors among the group receiving counseling. This counseling emphasized lawful digital behavior and the consequences of disobeying legal orders, according to a police spokesperson.
