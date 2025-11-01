Rajasthan Steps Up: Relief for 7.63 Lakh Farmers Amid 2025 Kharif Crisis

In a major relief effort, the Rajasthan government has sanctioned agricultural input subsidies for 7.63 lakh farmers impacted by excessive rainfall during the 2025 Kharif season, according to an official statement released Friday.

Spearheaded by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, this decision aims to assist farmers whose crops have been severely affected by natural calamities. Crops experiencing over 33% loss due to heavy rains were identified across 43 tehsils spanning six districts, with 3,777 villages officially declared as disaster-affected following thorough crop loss assessments.

The affected villages cover a wide geographic area, including 1,597 in Jhalawar, 1,197 in Tonk, and other districts. The State Disaster Relief Fund will finance the subsidies. The government is also compiling final crop loss reports from additional districts to expedite forthcoming relief packages.

