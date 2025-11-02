High-Stakes Drone Strike: Flames Erupt at Russian Oil Terminal in Tuapse

A Ukrainian drone attack caused significant damage at the Tuapse oil terminal, a key Russian port, leading to a tanker fire and disruption of infrastructure, regional authorities reported Sunday.

This incident, part of Ukraine's intensified strategy targeting Russian refineries and depots, follows announcements of increased shipment plans from the seaport by traders. The assault has sparked concerns over potential impacts on export operations, with visible damage to the terminal and tankers as night visuals shared on Telegram show.

No immediate injuries were reported, although falling drone debris damaged nearby residential and rail facilities. Kyiv's strategic campaign aims to strain Russia's fuel supplies and military logistics in response to attacks on Ukraine's power grid.

(With inputs from agencies.)