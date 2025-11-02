SECL's Tech-Driven Vigilance: Pioneering Ethical Governance with AI

In a significant acknowledgment, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has highlighted the initiatives of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) in its Annual Compendium on Preventive Vigilance Measures - 2025. The document applauds SECL's pioneering efforts in reinforcing transparency, accountability, and ethical governance through the deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital transformation.

The publication, featuring the article 'Smart Vigilance, Safer Mines,' commends SECL for its innovative practices. It focuses on how digital systems are fundamentally enhancing preventive vigilance, safety, and operational efficiency across its operations.

A major point of recognition is SECL's Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC), which plays a pivotal role in digital vigilance. The ICCC combines various technologies, including CCTV surveillance and AI-driven analytics, to monitor operations in real-time and respond proactively to any anomalies detected.

Key technological advancements such as DigiCOAL have been instrumental in SECL's operations, leveraging drones and IoT to improve mine planning and monitoring. These initiatives underline SECL's dedication to fostering a transparent and scientifically managed mining environment, in alignment with the Central Government's focus on ethical mining practices.

On fuel management, SECL has introduced RFID-based DDU Automation, which automates fuel dispensing and ensures fuel is supplied exclusively to authorized vehicles, thereby curbing diesel theft. Each transaction is traceable, providing robust control and accountability.

Furthermore, the AI-powered 'Jatayu Dashboard' has revolutionized access to official protocols and guidelines, ensuring all information is rule-based and transparent. This innovation, developed in-house, supports informed decision-making and reinforces SECL's commitment to a culture of integrity and technological advancement in its vigilance operations.

