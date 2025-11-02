Left Menu

SECL's Tech-Driven Vigilance: Pioneering Ethical Governance with AI

South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) has been featured in the CVC's Annual Compendium for its innovative use of AI and digital tools in preventive vigilance. Highlighted initiatives include the Integrated Command & Control Centre and the AI-powered Jatayu Dashboard, promoting transparency and efficiency in mining operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 20:47 IST
SECL's Tech-Driven Vigilance: Pioneering Ethical Governance with AI
CVC applauds SECL's tech initiatives for transparency and vigilance (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant acknowledgment, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has highlighted the initiatives of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) in its Annual Compendium on Preventive Vigilance Measures - 2025. The document applauds SECL's pioneering efforts in reinforcing transparency, accountability, and ethical governance through the deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital transformation.

The publication, featuring the article 'Smart Vigilance, Safer Mines,' commends SECL for its innovative practices. It focuses on how digital systems are fundamentally enhancing preventive vigilance, safety, and operational efficiency across its operations.

A major point of recognition is SECL's Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC), which plays a pivotal role in digital vigilance. The ICCC combines various technologies, including CCTV surveillance and AI-driven analytics, to monitor operations in real-time and respond proactively to any anomalies detected.

Key technological advancements such as DigiCOAL have been instrumental in SECL's operations, leveraging drones and IoT to improve mine planning and monitoring. These initiatives underline SECL's dedication to fostering a transparent and scientifically managed mining environment, in alignment with the Central Government's focus on ethical mining practices.

On fuel management, SECL has introduced RFID-based DDU Automation, which automates fuel dispensing and ensures fuel is supplied exclusively to authorized vehicles, thereby curbing diesel theft. Each transaction is traceable, providing robust control and accountability.

Furthermore, the AI-powered 'Jatayu Dashboard' has revolutionized access to official protocols and guidelines, ensuring all information is rule-based and transparent. This innovation, developed in-house, supports informed decision-making and reinforces SECL's commitment to a culture of integrity and technological advancement in its vigilance operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025