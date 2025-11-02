College Protest Escalates: Students and Police Clash in Shadnagar

In a dramatic turn of events, a group of female students from a government college in Telangana's Shadnagar took to the main road to voice their grievances against the college principal whom they accused of misbehaving with them.

The protest was swiftly interrupted by police forces attempting to disperse the students and restore order. During the operation, tensions escalated when the students allegedly assaulted a policewoman who was in plainclothes, an incident documented by local bystanders on video.

Law enforcement authorities have since expressed their intent to press charges against the students involved in the confrontation, as confirmed by a police official present at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)