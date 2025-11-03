Left Menu

Asian Markets Surge Amid U.S.-China Trade Truce and AI Investment Boom

Asian stock markets rose on Monday due to a trade truce between the U.S. and China along with increased investment in artificial intelligence. Despite optimism, doubts persist on whether the trade agreement will hold. Investors focus on economic developments, central bank actions, and upcoming earnings reports from tech firms.

Updated: 03-11-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 09:49 IST
Asian stocks experienced upward momentum on Monday, bolstered by a temporary trade truce between the U.S. and China and a surge in artificial intelligence investment. The dollar remained near a three-month high following assertive remarks from Federal Reserve officials.

Despite the optimism surrounding the U.S.-China trade agreement, skepticism continues over its longevity. MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific stocks, excluding Japan, rose 0.35%, nearing its four-and-a-half-year peak. However, concerns were noted as China's manufacturing data revealed slower expansion, impacting its blue-chip stocks.

Investors advised caution, recommending profit-taking amidst recent gains. In contrast, Nasdaq and European futures pointed to a positive opening, driven by bullish sentiment in AI-driven sectors and debates on further Fed rate cuts amid economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

