Asian Markets Surge Amid U.S.-China Trade Truce and AI Investment Boom

Asian stocks experienced upward momentum on Monday, bolstered by a temporary trade truce between the U.S. and China and a surge in artificial intelligence investment. The dollar remained near a three-month high following assertive remarks from Federal Reserve officials.

Despite the optimism surrounding the U.S.-China trade agreement, skepticism continues over its longevity. MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific stocks, excluding Japan, rose 0.35%, nearing its four-and-a-half-year peak. However, concerns were noted as China's manufacturing data revealed slower expansion, impacting its blue-chip stocks.

Investors advised caution, recommending profit-taking amidst recent gains. In contrast, Nasdaq and European futures pointed to a positive opening, driven by bullish sentiment in AI-driven sectors and debates on further Fed rate cuts amid economic uncertainties.

