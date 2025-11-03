Sikkim Unveils New Habitat for Rare Black-spot Royal Butterfly

In a significant breakthrough for entomologists, the Black-spot Royal butterfly, known scientifically as Tajuria luculentus, has been recorded in Sikkim, expanding its known habitat range. Previously, this rare species was documented exclusively in Manipur, Meghalaya, and Nepal. The landmark discovery, spotlighted in the March-June 2025 issue of Bionotes, a quarterly publication by the Butterfly Research Centre, Bhimtal, enriches Sikkim's already considerable butterfly biodiversity.

Local researchers Sonam Wangchuk Lepcha, Monish Kumar Thapa, Sonam Pintso Sherpa, and Nosang M. Limboo diligently contributed to this pivotal study. During a field survey on April 19 in Noam Panang, Dzongu, North Sikkim, the elusive butterfly was sighted high in a tree, feasting among 30 to 35 other butterfly species. This confirms the Black-spot Royal's presence in Sikkim, thus extending its geographical distribution.

Sikkim, known for hosting over 720 butterfly species, stands as a biodiversity hotspot in the Eastern Himalayas. Remarkably, the Dzongu area alone boasts documentation of more than 428 species. However, experts suggest that many species remain undiscovered, encouraging continued exploration. The Black-spot Royal, a legally protected species under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife (Protection) Amendment Act, was also observed recently in Arunachal Pradesh. It is noted for its striking blue coloration and distinctive black markings on its wings, belonging to the Lucaenidae family.

(With inputs from agencies.)