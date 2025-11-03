Left Menu

Shocking Train Incident: Woman Kicked Off Moving Train in Varkala

A 19-year-old woman sustained critical injuries after being allegedly kicked off a moving train by a co-passenger near Varkala, India. The accused, reportedly intoxicated, was detained by the Railway Police. The victim is currently receiving intensive care at a Trivandrum hospital. Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Kerala Police (Photo/X/@TheKeralaPolice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident that spotlights safety concerns for women on public transport, a 19-year-old was allegedly ejected from a moving train near Varkala by a fellow traveler on Sunday night. The accused, identified as a Thiruvananthapuram resident, is now in custody, according to Railway Police.

Authorities report that the victim, a Palode native, was traveling in the general compartment of the Kerala Express from Aluva to Thiruvananthapuram with a friend. The assault occurred around 8:45 PM, shortly after passing Ayanthi. Railway PRO stated, "The accused, intoxicated, pushed the female passenger from the train's rear coach, leading to severe injuries."

Immediate response from local police and RPF helped secure the site and transport the victim to medical facilities via a halted MEMU train. She remains under intensive care with serious injuries. Eyewitnesses recount the male passenger's aggressive behavior following her exit from the restroom, causing her to fall. Fellow travelers detained the assailant, who was later apprehended by law enforcement.

