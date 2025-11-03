Left Menu

ED Seizes Rs 3,084 Crore Worth Properties Linked to Anil Ambani Group in Money Laundering Probe

Updated: 03-11-2025 10:44 IST
One of the attached properties (Photo/Courtesy ED) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth approximately Rs 3,084 crore, linked to the Reliance Anil Ambani Group, as part of a money laundering investigation. The seizure relates to alleged fund diversion by Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (RCFL), officials said.

The properties include the Pali Hill residence of the Ambani family in Mumbai, and the Reliance Centre in New Delhi, among others, spread across prominent Indian cities. The action follows allegations of funds raised by RHFL and RCFL being misappropriated, the ED stated.

Between 2017-2019, Yes Bank's investments in RHFL and RCFL became non-performing by 2019. Despite regulations, investments were allegedly routed through indirect channels, benefiting Anil Ambani's entities. The ED's probe uncovered procedural violations and continued investigations into related financial misconduct involving over Rs 13,600 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

