Global Manufacturing Faces Tariff Strains as Trade Tensions Persist
Global manufacturing economies faced challenges in October due to weak U.S. demand and existing tariffs. While the EU manufacturing sector remained stagnant, China's growth experienced a slowdown. Despite some progress in U.S.-Asia trade negotiations, widespread uncertainties persist, leaving many countries cautious about future growth.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 16:11 IST
In October, global manufacturing economies struggled to gain traction, primarily due to tepid U.S. demand and the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs, business surveys revealed on Monday.
The Eurozone's manufacturing activity stagnated, with Germany, France, and Italy showing little progress, while Spain displayed some growth.
China and South Korea faced slower growth rates, highlighting global uncertainties despite recent U.S.-Asia trade talks, which have yet to fully restore confidence, analysts noted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Dialogues: Germany and China Discuss Security and Economic Policies
Erdogan Criticizes Germany on Israel-Gaza Stance
Turkey's Erdogan to Merz: does Germany not see Israeli genocide in Gaza?
U.S. Sanctions Relief: Temporary License for Rosneft In Germany
Turkey and Germany must focus on joint defence projects, Erdogan says