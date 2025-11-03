Global Manufacturing Faces Tariff Strains as Trade Tensions Persist

In October, global manufacturing economies struggled to gain traction, primarily due to tepid U.S. demand and the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs, business surveys revealed on Monday.

The Eurozone's manufacturing activity stagnated, with Germany, France, and Italy showing little progress, while Spain displayed some growth.

China and South Korea faced slower growth rates, highlighting global uncertainties despite recent U.S.-Asia trade talks, which have yet to fully restore confidence, analysts noted.

