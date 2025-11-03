Left Menu

Global Manufacturing Faces Tariff Strains as Trade Tensions Persist

Global manufacturing economies faced challenges in October due to weak U.S. demand and existing tariffs. While the EU manufacturing sector remained stagnant, China's growth experienced a slowdown. Despite some progress in U.S.-Asia trade negotiations, widespread uncertainties persist, leaving many countries cautious about future growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 16:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In October, global manufacturing economies struggled to gain traction, primarily due to tepid U.S. demand and the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs, business surveys revealed on Monday.

The Eurozone's manufacturing activity stagnated, with Germany, France, and Italy showing little progress, while Spain displayed some growth.

China and South Korea faced slower growth rates, highlighting global uncertainties despite recent U.S.-Asia trade talks, which have yet to fully restore confidence, analysts noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

