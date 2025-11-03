City Union Bank's Profits Surge Amid Improved Asset Quality

City Union Bank announced a notable 15 percent increase in net profit, reaching Rs 329 crore for the second quarter ending September 30, 2025. This marks a significant improvement from the Rs 285 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

The bank's total income also saw a rise, hitting Rs 1,912 crore up from Rs 1,660 crore in the previous fiscal year. Interest income played a crucial role in this growth, increasing to Rs 1,653 crore compared to Rs 1,434 crore a year ago.

Moreover, the bank's asset quality showed marked improvement, with gross non-performing assets easing to 2.42 percent from last year's 3.54 percent. Net NPAs reduced to 0.9 percent, leading to a decline in provisions to Rs 57 crore. Despite the positive trends, the Capital Adequacy Ratio saw a minor decline to 21.68 percent from the previous 22.98 percent.

(With inputs from agencies.)