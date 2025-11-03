City Union Bank's Profits Surge Amid Improved Asset Quality
City Union Bank reported a 15% rise in net profit for Q2 2025 at Rs 329 crore. Total income increased to Rs 1,912 crore, and asset quality improved, with NPAs reducing significantly. However, the Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets Ratio slightly declined to 21.68% from the previous year.
City Union Bank announced a notable 15 percent increase in net profit, reaching Rs 329 crore for the second quarter ending September 30, 2025. This marks a significant improvement from the Rs 285 crore reported in the same quarter last year.
The bank's total income also saw a rise, hitting Rs 1,912 crore up from Rs 1,660 crore in the previous fiscal year. Interest income played a crucial role in this growth, increasing to Rs 1,653 crore compared to Rs 1,434 crore a year ago.
Moreover, the bank's asset quality showed marked improvement, with gross non-performing assets easing to 2.42 percent from last year's 3.54 percent. Net NPAs reduced to 0.9 percent, leading to a decline in provisions to Rs 57 crore. Despite the positive trends, the Capital Adequacy Ratio saw a minor decline to 21.68 percent from the previous 22.98 percent.
