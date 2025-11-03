Bosch's Strategic Response to Chip Supply Crisis

Robert Bosch revealed on Monday its decision to register furlough measures with labor authorities at the Salzgitter site in response to ongoing chip supply disruptions hitting the automotive industry.

The company announced that it is employing short-time working to adjust production flexibly amid fluctuating demand. This adaptive measure, deemed effective, is part of Bosch's strategy to mitigate the impact of global supply chain challenges.

'At the Salzgitter plant, we are responding flexibly to production adjustments,' Bosch stated, underlining the efficiency of the short-time working instrument in addressing demand fluctuations.