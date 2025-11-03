Left Menu

Minister Cracks Down on Inadequate Crop Insurance Claims

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered an investigation into complaints of negligible crop insurance claims received by farmers. He demanded accurate damage assessments and speedy claim settlements. Chouhan emphasized the need for revising current provisions of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) to remove any inconsistencies.

Updated: 03-11-2025 20:23 IST
Expressing concern over minimal crop insurance claims, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has launched a probe to address farmers' grievances. Reports indicate some claims have amounted to as little as Re 1, prompting the minister to question the actions of insurance companies.

In a high-level meeting, Chouhan reviewed the complaints against insurer practices as part of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). He urged companies to expedite processing, ensuring this occurs in a single transaction.

Insisting on fairness and accuracy, Chouhan directed officials to amend PMFBY provisions to mitigate discrepancies. He also communicated directly with farmers from Maharashtra, prioritizing resolution of their concerns effectively.

