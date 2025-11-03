Minister Cracks Down on Inadequate Crop Insurance Claims

Expressing concern over minimal crop insurance claims, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has launched a probe to address farmers' grievances. Reports indicate some claims have amounted to as little as Re 1, prompting the minister to question the actions of insurance companies.

In a high-level meeting, Chouhan reviewed the complaints against insurer practices as part of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). He urged companies to expedite processing, ensuring this occurs in a single transaction.

Insisting on fairness and accuracy, Chouhan directed officials to amend PMFBY provisions to mitigate discrepancies. He also communicated directly with farmers from Maharashtra, prioritizing resolution of their concerns effectively.