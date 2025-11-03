Left Menu

Global Manufacturing Faces Uncertainty Amidst Tariff Impacts

Global manufacturing economies are grappling with challenges due to weak U.S. demand and tariffs imposed during Trump's administration. The tariffs affect production decisions and cause uncertainty about future pricing. While some regions show signs of resilience, overall growth remains sluggish and marked by caution among exporters.

Updated: 03-11-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 21:13 IST
Global manufacturing economies continue to face significant challenges as weak U.S. demand and President Donald Trump's tariffs impact factory orders. The latest data reveals an eighth consecutive month of contraction in manufacturing activity in the U.S. The tariffs also strain supply chains and suppress new orders, complicating production expansions due to pricing uncertainties.

In Europe, the outlook remains bleak as euro zone factory activity stagnates with flatlined new orders. Notably, Germany, an export leader, shows minimal recovery signs, with September engineering orders significantly dipping. Despite these trends, Spain's manufacturing showed unexpected growth, contrasting with stagnation in France and contraction in Italy.

Asian markets reveal a mixed picture with China's manufacturing slowing as domestic demand props up limited growth, while South Korea faces declining export orders despite a recent trade deal with the U.S. Conversely, India's manufacturing was bolstered by strong domestic demand, highlighting varied economic dynamics across the continent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

