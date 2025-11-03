Left Menu

Debate Intensifies Over Delhi Riots Conspiracy Charges As Court Awaits Verdict

The Delhi riots case involving Umar Khalid and 17 others accused under UAPA witnessed heated arguments as defense counsel challenged the framing of charges. The court adjourned the hearing to November 10 for further deliberations. Concerns were raised over evidence credibility and police preparedness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 22:47 IST
Debate Intensifies Over Delhi Riots Conspiracy Charges As Court Awaits Verdict
Umar Khalid (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

The contentious Delhi riots case saw significant developments as Umar Khalid's defense team wrapped up arguments against charge framing. Charged under UAPA, Khalid, along with 17 others, faces allegations of orchestrating a larger conspiracy.

Court deliberations, led by Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai at Karkardooma, have now been postponed until November 10 to hear arguments for co-accused Saleem Khan. Senior Advocate Tridip Pais, representing Khalid, questioned the credibility of evidence, emphasizing the innocuous nature of alleged activities like 'chakka jaam' and meetings.

Pais highlighted discrepancies such as the absence of Umar Khalid from a meeting and lack of violence 'recovery' evidence. As police assert a conspiracy led to tragic February 2020 violence, Khalid's defense pointed at lapses in police action despite prior intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

