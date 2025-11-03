Debate Intensifies Over Delhi Riots Conspiracy Charges As Court Awaits Verdict

The contentious Delhi riots case saw significant developments as Umar Khalid's defense team wrapped up arguments against charge framing. Charged under UAPA, Khalid, along with 17 others, faces allegations of orchestrating a larger conspiracy.

Court deliberations, led by Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai at Karkardooma, have now been postponed until November 10 to hear arguments for co-accused Saleem Khan. Senior Advocate Tridip Pais, representing Khalid, questioned the credibility of evidence, emphasizing the innocuous nature of alleged activities like 'chakka jaam' and meetings.

Pais highlighted discrepancies such as the absence of Umar Khalid from a meeting and lack of violence 'recovery' evidence. As police assert a conspiracy led to tragic February 2020 violence, Khalid's defense pointed at lapses in police action despite prior intelligence.

