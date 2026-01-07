Karkardooma Court Orders Release in Delhi Riots Case

In a significant development in the 2020 Delhi Riots case, the Karkardooma Court in Delhi has mandated the release of four accused individuals. Following the verification of surety bonds, Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai ordered the release of Shifa Ur Rehman, Meeran Haider, Mohd. Saleem Khan, and Gulfisha Fatima.

The court scheduled a further hearing on January 15 to address the submission of passports or related affidavits from the accused lacking such documentation. The Supreme Court had previously granted bail to these four alongside Shadab Ahmad, while rejecting the bail applications of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel.

The court's directive includes a bail bond of Rs. 2 lakh and two surety bonds of similar value, with an additional condition of passport submission. These accused are charged under the stringent UAPA provisions, as part of a larger conspiracy in the Delhi riots case.

(With inputs from agencies.)