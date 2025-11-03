Left Menu

London Stocks Falter Amid Market Uncertainty

The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes dipped on Monday, with materials and utilities dragging them down. Major corporate earnings reports are due, including BP and AstraZeneca. The Bank of England's rate decision looms, while rating downgrades hit firms like Frasers and Vodafone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 22:47 IST
London's main stock markets staggered on Monday, as the FTSE 100 dipped 0.2% and the FTSE 250 fell 0.3%, marking a six-session losing streak for the midcaps.

This downturn comes as traders brace for a flurry of corporate financial reports this week, featuring heavyweights like pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and oil titan BP. Adding to the suspense is the Bank of England's imminent interest rate decision, which remains shrouded in uncertainty.

Notably, companies like Frasers and Vodafone suffered significant downgrades, exacerbating market tensions. Meanwhile, some sectors emerged as winners, with Ceres Power Holdings surging 11.1% after a positive nod from Goldman Sachs.

