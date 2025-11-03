London Stocks Falter Amid Market Uncertainty

London's main stock markets staggered on Monday, as the FTSE 100 dipped 0.2% and the FTSE 250 fell 0.3%, marking a six-session losing streak for the midcaps.

This downturn comes as traders brace for a flurry of corporate financial reports this week, featuring heavyweights like pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and oil titan BP. Adding to the suspense is the Bank of England's imminent interest rate decision, which remains shrouded in uncertainty.

Notably, companies like Frasers and Vodafone suffered significant downgrades, exacerbating market tensions. Meanwhile, some sectors emerged as winners, with Ceres Power Holdings surging 11.1% after a positive nod from Goldman Sachs.

(With inputs from agencies.)