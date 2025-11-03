Assam's Dairy and Livestock Conclave Sparks Path to Sustainability

In Guwahati, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya launched a two-day conclave focusing on the advancement of dairy, animal husbandry, and cooperatives at the Assam Administrative Staff College. The significant event saw participation from Jogen Mohan, Minister of Cooperation, and Krishnendu Paul, Minister of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary for Assam.

Organised by Raj Bhavan, in association with the ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute, the conclave aimed to explore sustainable growth strategies for Assam's dairy and livestock sectors. Attendees included scientists, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and farmers, coming together to discuss strengthening these vital industry sectors.

Governor Acharya emphasized the event's broader vision, which transcends mere industry expansion, aiming instead at self-reliance and sustainability. The Governor acknowledged dairy and animal husbandry as integral to Assam's socioeconomic fabric, offering employment and nutritional security, and commended recent initiatives under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, which have propelled India to the forefront of global milk production.

The Governor praised schemes like the Assam Dairy Development Scheme and the Purabi Dairy Cooperative Institutions, which have modernized milk collection, processing, and marketing processes. National programs like the National Livestock Mission and the Gokul Mission have also been pivotal in improving breeds and promoting entrepreneurial opportunities for rural youth.

With a deep focus on human capital, the Governor called for enhanced training programs targeting youth and women, crucial players in the state's economic framework. Stressing balanced progress, he highlighted the importance of environmentally sustainable development, aiming for Assam to become self-reliant in milk and animal products, boosting rural industrialization and youth-led entrepreneurship.

(With inputs from agencies.)