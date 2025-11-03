Left Menu

A tragic road accident in Jaipur's Loha Mandi resulted in 14 deaths. PM Modi announced an ex-gratia for victims' families. Officials suspect driver intoxication. Authorities are ensuring medical care for survivors. Condolences poured in from Rajasthan's Chief Minister and former CM Ashok Gehlot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 23:24 IST
Tragic Jaipur Accident Claims 14 Lives; PM Modi Announces Relief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Monday in Jaipur's Loha Mandi area, a road accident claimed 14 lives and left several others injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound sorrow and announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh for the families of each deceased person, along with Rs. 50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

According to state officials, the accident occurred when a trolley overturned under the Harmada Police Station limits. It was reported that the driver, who allegedly lost control under the influence of alcohol, was driving at high speed, leading to the disaster. Twelve individuals are receiving medical treatment, with three in critical condition.

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma described the event as deeply tragic, while former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed profound grief. Both have vowed to support the affected families, and local authorities have been instructed to ensure comprehensive medical care for the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

