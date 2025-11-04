Left Menu

Australia's Solar Revolution: Free Daytime Power for All

Australia plans to offer three hours of free solar power daily to households, even those without solar panels, starting in 2026. This initiative, beginning in New South Wales, South Australia, and southeast Queensland, aims to shift electricity usage to midday, benefiting both users and the national grid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 09:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia is poised to revolutionize its energy landscape by offering at least three hours of free solar power daily to households, according to Energy Minister Chris Bowen. The initiative, set to launch in 2026, will cater even to homes without solar panels.

The Solar Sharer programme will initially roll out in New South Wales, South Australia, and southeast Queensland, with plans for nationwide expansion. The objective is to encourage electricity usage during midday when solar generation peaks, thereby promoting efficient energy consumption.

Despite skepticism, the move underscores Australia's commitment to renewable energy, aiming for 82% renewable electricity by 2030. While some electricity suppliers saw a dip in share prices, the long-term benefits promise to reduce costs and alleviate grid strain. Participants need a smart meter and must adapt usage to capitalize on this free energy window.

