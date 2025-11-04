Asian Markets Retreat Amid Economic Uncertainty and Diverging Fed Views

Asian stock markets, including those in Tokyo, Taipei, and Seoul, faced declines on Tuesday following a series of tech-led rallies. This downturn was fueled by investors deciding to secure profits amidst conflicting signals about U.S. interest rates and economic data.

The mixed sentiment was further aggravated by the U.S. dollar's strength, reaching close to a nine-month peak against the yen and a three-month high against the euro. Simultaneously, Australia's central bank hinted that previous inflation spikes might be temporary, leading to a drop in the Australian dollar.

Despite these trends, the U.S. tech sector continues to experience growth, though broader economic caution persists. Federal Reserve officials remain divided over future interest rate cuts, casting uncertainty on market conditions. As a result, commodities like gold and crude oil have also seen slight declines.

