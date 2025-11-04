Kenya's Billion-Dollar Road Bond Initiative

Kenya is set to launch a 175 billion shillings securitised bond this month, aimed at generating funds for road construction initiatives. The announcement was made by Finance Minister John Mbadi on Tuesday.

The innovative bond is underpinned by a road levy component included within the retail price of fuel. This approach reflects the government's commitment to advancing infrastructure development.

To further bolster this financial strategy, the government has already secured a 93 billion shillings syndicated loan, using the anticipated bond proceeds as collateral. The bond's issuance marks a significant step in Kenya's economic and infrastructural planning.

