Left Menu

Asian Stock Markets Dive Amid Tech Retreat and Fed Uncertainty

Asian stock markets fell sharply as investors booked profits after recent tech-led rallies, influenced by weak U.S. economic data and mixed Federal Reserve signals. The U.S. dollar reached new highs against major currencies, while global stock indices and commodity prices faced downward pressure amid economic uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 12:30 IST
Asian Stock Markets Dive Amid Tech Retreat and Fed Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, Asian stock markets from Tokyo to Taipei and Seoul witnessed significant declines as investors sought to secure gains from recent tech-driven rallies. Weak economic data from the United States compounded concerns, amidst divergent perspectives from Federal Reserve officials on a potential interest rate cut this December.

The U.S. dollar strengthened, setting new milestones against the yen and euro, while Australia's central bank withheld rate cuts amid inflation worries. Despite overnight rallies in U.S. tech shares driving up the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, futures suggested a downward trend.

Market anxiety grew due to contrasting views among Fed policymakers, especially with U.S. economic indicators affected by the government shutdown. Sentiment was further rattled by ongoing struggles in the U.S. manufacturing sector, prompting cautious market behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025