Asian Stock Markets Dive Amid Tech Retreat and Fed Uncertainty
Asian stock markets fell sharply as investors booked profits after recent tech-led rallies, influenced by weak U.S. economic data and mixed Federal Reserve signals. The U.S. dollar reached new highs against major currencies, while global stock indices and commodity prices faced downward pressure amid economic uncertainty.
On Tuesday, Asian stock markets from Tokyo to Taipei and Seoul witnessed significant declines as investors sought to secure gains from recent tech-driven rallies. Weak economic data from the United States compounded concerns, amidst divergent perspectives from Federal Reserve officials on a potential interest rate cut this December.
The U.S. dollar strengthened, setting new milestones against the yen and euro, while Australia's central bank withheld rate cuts amid inflation worries. Despite overnight rallies in U.S. tech shares driving up the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, futures suggested a downward trend.
Market anxiety grew due to contrasting views among Fed policymakers, especially with U.S. economic indicators affected by the government shutdown. Sentiment was further rattled by ongoing struggles in the U.S. manufacturing sector, prompting cautious market behavior.
