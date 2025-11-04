Left Menu

Global Shift to Plant-Based Diets Threatens 100 Million Agricultural Jobs by 2030

A study highlights that a shift to plant-based diets could reduce agricultural labor needs by 30% globally by 2030, posing a risk to 100 million jobs. While livestock-heavy agriculture may see a decline, lower-income countries might require more workers. Policies are essential for a fair transition.

Updated: 04-11-2025 13:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The world could see a reduction in agricultural labor requirements by 30% by 2030 if there's a shift towards plant-based diets, risking 100 million jobs, a study suggests.

Primarily, livestock-heavy countries will experience reduced labor demands, while low-income nations may need 18-56 million more workers to cultivate plant-based foods.

Researchers advocate for policy interventions to ensure a smooth transition, emphasizing the need for retraining and investment in horticulture to support impacted workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

