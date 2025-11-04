Bajaj Finance Sets Festive Record with Consumer Loan Surge

Bajaj Finance, part of the Bajaj Finserv conglomerate, announced a remarkable growth in consumer loans disbursed during the recent festive season, with a 27% increase in volume and 29% in value compared to the previous year.

This surge reflects the beneficial results of the government's GST reforms and personal income tax alterations aimed at enhancing consumer spending capacity. Bajaj Finance's statement highlights the role these measures play in empowering financial inclusion and economic growth.

Over the festive period, Bajaj Finance disbursed approximately 63 lakh loans and acquired 23 lakh new customers, with the majority being first-time borrowers accessing formal credit. This trend denotes an upward shift towards premium consumer goods, facilitated by lowered GST on items such as TVs and air conditioners.

(With inputs from agencies.)