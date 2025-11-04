Left Menu

SEBI Chairman Voices Concerns Over Recurrent Exchange Outages

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey criticized recent repeated outages at exchanges, emphasizing the need for operational resilience among market intermediaries. He highlighted cybersecurity as a key concern and stressed the importance of investor trust through rigorous risk controls and prompt grievance redressal. SEBI plans to revise broker conduct rules by December.

Updated: 04-11-2025 14:12 IST
In light of frequent exchange breakdowns, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey has voiced significant concerns, citing operational vulnerability. Speaking on Tuesday, he remarked on the necessity for agile responses from market intermediaries during swift digital changes.

Cybersecurity, he stressed, remains a major worry, pressing firms to protect critical infrastructure and sensitive data against sophisticated threats. The recent technical outage at MCX exemplifies the challenges faced in maintaining trading continuity.

Pandey also anticipates implementing revised stock broker conduct rules by December. He underscored the importance of investor trust and the need for a transparent, trustworthy market, emphasizing effective grievance redressal mechanisms and stringent risk controls.

