President Murmu Celebrates 125 Years of Raj Bhavan, Nainital, and Champions Uttarakhand's Progress

President Droupadi Murmu lays the foundation stone for Raj Bhavan's new gate during its 125th anniversary. She praises Uttarakhand's strides in Human Development Index metrics and women's empowerment, while lauding the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code. Her visit spans November 2-4, marking significant milestones for the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 14:19 IST
President Droupadi Murmu lays foundation stone for main gate of Raj Bhavan in Nainital (Photo/CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu commemorated the 125th anniversary of Raj Bhavan, Nainital, by laying the foundation stone for its new main gate, emphasizing the site's historical and cultural significance. Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd.) attended the ceremony, underscoring the landmark's ongoing relevance in Uttarakhand's identity.

President Murmu's visit to Uttarakhand from November 2 to 4 includes addressing the state's Legislative Assembly during its silver jubilee session. She highlighted improvements in the Human Development Index since the state's inception, including increased literacy rates and decreased maternal and infant mortality rates.

Expressing pride in Uttarakhand's focus on women's empowerment, Murmu noted the historic appointment of Ritu Khanduri Bhushan as the state's first female Speaker. She also praised legislative moves to implement a Uniform Civil Code, aligning with constitutional aspirations laid out in Article 44.

(With inputs from agencies.)

