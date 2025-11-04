Bihar's Call for Change: VIP's Sahani Advocates for Yadav's Promise-Led Future
Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani voices the growing demand for change in Bihar, criticizing Nitish Kumar's leadership. Sahani endorses Tejashwi Yadav, highlighting youth support and promises of government jobs. He criticizes administrative control by bureaucrats and addresses criticisms against national leaders while advocating for community respect.
Mukesh Sahani, leader of the Vikassheel Insaan Party, highlighted a rising demand for change in Bihar's political landscape, criticizing the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He emphasized that the youth associate Tejashwi Yadav with job opportunities and that his campaign is resonating across all societal segments.
Sahani expressed dissatisfaction with the current political administration, alleging it is heavily influenced by bureaucrats and controlled from Delhi. He reinforced the desire for political change and criticized derogatory remarks directed at Rahul Gandhi, calling them disrespectful to the Nishad community.
In parallel, Tejashwi Yadav announced potential incentives for farmers and women, noting additional financial support for paddy and wheat production and free electricity for irrigation. He underscored welfare commitments under the Mai Bahin Maan Yojana, pledging direct financial support to women.
