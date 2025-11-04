Left Menu

Judges Unite in Langar to Celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and other Supreme Court judges participated in a community 'langar' to celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti. The event also involved a large group of Sikh pilgrims who will visit Pakistan to honor Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birth anniversary at various historic gurdwaras.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:14 IST
Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and other apex court judges participated in a community 'langar' at the Supreme Court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a symbolic gesture of communal harmony, Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, alongside other esteemed judges, partook in a 'langar' at the Supreme Court canteen on Tuesday. The event marked the celebration of Guru Nanak Jayanti, drawing judges and staff together to honor the spiritual legacy of Guru Nanak Dev.

Observed annually on Kartik Purnima, Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrates the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru. The festival unites devotees through prayers, devotional singing, and community service, with celebrations extending across gurdwaras late into the night.

Meanwhile, a contingent of 1,796 Sikh pilgrims from India has embarked on a journey to Pakistan. Their mission: to commemorate the revered Guru's birth anniversary by visiting historical gurdwaras. On their passage via the Attari-Wagah border, the pilgrims expressed gratitude to the government for facilitating this spiritual sojourn.

(With inputs from agencies.)

