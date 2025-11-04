Unmasking a Rs 40-Crore IPO Scam: ED Cracks Down on Financial Deception
The Enforcement Directorate uncovers a Rs 40 crore money laundering network stemming from a 2022 IPO scam led by Varanium Cloud Ltd. Promised digital projects were unexecuted and funds diverted through fraudulent methods. Over 400 cheque books and 200 SIM cards were seized, exposing a vast network of deceptive financial practices.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has unveiled a major money laundering operation valued at Rs 40 crore, entailing fraudulent investor schemes via a 2022 initial public offering (IPO).
Recent investigations have unveiled the presence of a broad network, using manipulated IPOs and 'mule' accounts. ED officials say 400 cheque books and 200 SIM cards were seized in connection to the 'large-scale' financial misrepresentation.
The probe focuses on Varanium Cloud Ltd., implicated for raising funds under pretenses for tech projects, which were never actualized, diverting gains through fraud.
